

The Canadian Press





An independent Ontario legislator who rose to prominence for speaking out against COVID-19 lockdowns says he is joining the federal Conservative leadership race.



Roman Baber will launch his campaign tonight.



He says he considers himself to be the underdog in the party's contest, competing against well-known federal Conservatives like Pierre Poilievre and Leslyn Lewis, as well as former Quebec premier Jean Charest, who is planning to enter the race tomorrow.



Baber sits as an Independent M-P-P for the Toronto riding of York Centre after Ontario Premier Doug Ford booted him from his Progressive Conservative government in January of 2021 over publicly calling for an end to the COVID-9 lockdown.



He was also barred from running for the party in Ontario's election in June.



Both Poilievre and Lewis have been opposing vaccination mandates and health restrictions that shutter business and force residents to stay inside, but Baber says what sets him apart is the fact he did so first.



Baber says he's supports "volunteer vaccination" and is fully immunized, but has not received his third booster dose.



Mandatory vaccination policies were a source of tension between former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and some members of his caucus, as well as party supporters.



Baber says he believes lockdowns will be remembered as a failure of public policy and sees the pandemic response as tied to "cancel culture and political correctness."