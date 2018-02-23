

The Canadian Press





NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he and Justin Trudeau agreed to fight terrorism and those who misuse religion to divide people following a bilateral meeting between the two in New Delhi this morning.

Modi rolled out reams of red carpet and a horse honour guard and threw his arms around the prime minister in a hug as Trudeau arrived at the presidential palace.

Their meeting comes near the end of a trip which has been dogged by criticism the trip was mostly a Trudeau family vacation in fancy Indian clothing and the embarrassment that the Canadian government had to uninvite a convicted attempted assassin to a Trudeau reception.

Trudeau has spent much of this trip trying to dispel Indian concerns that his government is sympathetic to Sikh separatism and today's meeting included discussions of the issue and putting the finishing touches on a framework to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

This was the sixth in-person meeting between Modi and Trudeau and there were clear signs of affection between the two, with Modi saying Trudeau's visit was long-awaited and very pleasant.

Trudeau's wife and three children accompanied him for the welcome ceremony and once again, three-year-old Hadrien stole the show, putting his hat over his face during a family photo and shaking hands with everyone in the receiving line long after his family had moved forward.