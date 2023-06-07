Indigo founder Heather Reisman announced she is retiring as almost half of the book retailer’s board of directors steps down.

"The time has come for me to retire from an active role at Indigo," Reisman said in a news release on Wednesday.

On Aug. 22, she plans to retire.

She founded the Toronto-based book shop 25 years ago with the first location in Burlington, Ont. Since then, Indigo has grown into the largest book retailer in Canada.

"Deciding when it is time to move on is one of the toughest decisions a Founder must make, but I know this is the right moment for me,” she said.

Her departure comes alongside directors Frank Clegg, Howard Grosfield, Anne Marie O'Donovan and Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa stepping down. That translates to four of the company’s 10 directors.

Oriuwa indicated she was resigning “because of her loss of confidence in board leadership and because of mistreatment,” in the Wednesday news release.

Indigo did not immediately respond to an inquiry about why the remaining directors are leaving.

Reisman’s replacement has not been announced.