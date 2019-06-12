

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that an individual that was located on a Yonge Street sidewalk overnight with minor injuries may have been the victim of a stabbing.

Police were initially called to the vicinity of Yonge Street and Wellesley Street for reports of a person with a knife.

Once on scene, officers located the victim suffering from injuries that police have described as “very minor.”

It is unclear whether the victim was taken to hospital.

Police say that they are looking for a male suspect, who was last seen running eastbound on Wellesley Street after the incident. He is described as about five-foot-seven with a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and black pants.