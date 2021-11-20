Officials in Peel Region are warning residents who attended a funeral in Mississauga and a religious event in Brampton that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Both potential exposures occurred on Nov. 13, officials said.

Individuals who attended a funeral at New Life Convenant Centre, located near Bramalea and Derry roads, or a religious ceremony at Nanaksar Thath Isher Darbar, in the area of Castlemore and The Gore roads, are being urged to get a PCR COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

"All guests should get tested immediately and self-isolate while awaiting results, regardless of vaccination status," officials said in a news release.

"Individuals who refuse testing must self-isolate for 20 days."

Residents are also being asked to give the following outbreak number when they get their COVID-19 test: 2253-2021-50639.

It is not clear how many people were exposed to the virus at these two locations.