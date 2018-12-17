Industrial accident at Scarborough construction site leaves man in his 20s dead
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 3:44PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 17, 2018 5:04PM EST
A man believed to be in his 20s has been pronounced dead at the scene of an industrial accident at a Scarborough construction site on Monday afternoon.
Toronto paramedics said they were called to the area of Passmore Avenue and Kennedy Road just before 3 p.m.
The Ministry of Labour said the victim reportedly works for Green for Life Environmental.
“It was reported, but not confirmed, that a worker was moving items onto a vehicle when they sustained fatal injuries due to an excavator bucket,” a statement from the Ministry of Labour said.
Two ministry inspectors have been assigned to this case.