

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s has been pronounced dead at the scene of an industrial accident at a Scarborough construction site on Monday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the area of Passmore Avenue and Kennedy Road just before 3 p.m.

The Ministry of Labour said the victim reportedly works for Green for Life Environmental.

“It was reported, but not confirmed, that a worker was moving items onto a vehicle when they sustained fatal injuries due to an excavator bucket,” a statement from the Ministry of Labour said.

Two ministry inspectors have been assigned to this case.