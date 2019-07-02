

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto firefighters have been called in to rescue two workers who became trapped at a job site in Toronto’s Parkwoods neighbourhood this afternoon.

The industrial accident occurred in the area of Shawfield Crescent and Underhill Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

According to police, one worker was in a five-foot deep trench doing excavation work when the ground began caving in on him.

Another worker, police say, became trapped after he jumped in to try to get the other man out.

When fire crews arrived on scene, one of the workers was trapped up to his chest and the other was trapped up to his hips.

One person has been removed from the trench and both victims were breathing when firefighters arrived on scene.

Eleven fire trucks have responded to the scene.

The current conditions of the workers are not clear at this time.