

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON - Canada's industry minister says he's confident Canada and the United States can work out their differences over the Nexus trusted-traveller program.

Francois-Philippe Champagne says he expects the dispute will be resolved before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden meet in person in December.

Champagne says he raised the issue in his meeting today with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington, D.C.

He says “fluidity” at the Canada-U.S. border is in the best interests of both countries.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's envoy in D.C, raised eyebrows last week when she accused the U.S. of holding the Nexus program “hostage.”

Canada's Nexus enrolment centres remain closed because Customs and Border Protection wants the U.S. agents who staff them to have the same legal protections they enjoy at border entry points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.