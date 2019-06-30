

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - One of the watchdogs for Canada's investment industry says it's working towards creating safeguards for vulnerable people, particularly seniors who may be targets of financial exploitation.

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada says there's wide support for having a "trusted contact" on file who can be consulted by an individual's adviser if the client may be subject to financial exploitation.

A survey conducted on its behalf also found a large majority of respondents supported giving investment advisers and firms the ability to temporarily pause account activity.

The survey by The Strategic Counsel involved 1,000 people selected from a pool of 10,000 investors.

IIROC is a private-sector body that shares responsibility for regulating Canada's investment dealers with the country's provincial and territorial securities regulators.

The organization says it will collaborate with government regulators and community partners to develop tools to protect vulnerable investors.