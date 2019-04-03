

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An infant and a woman have been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries after an incident took place in North York on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a medical call on Canyon Avenue, located in the area of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue, at around 4 p.m.

Toronto police said they located a woman and a baby suffering from non-life-threatening injuries when they arrived at the scene.

The infant, who is less than one month old, suffered “puncture wounds” in the incident, investigators said.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects in this case.

No further details have been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter is conducted.