

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The chief executive of the federal infrastructure financing agency says the pitched political debate about the future of the Crown corporation doesn't reflect behind-the-scenes talks on projects with provincial governments of various partisan stripes.

Pierre Lavallee says staff at the Canada Infrastructure Bank are trying to block out the electoral debate about the agency's future to avoid getting distracted from delivering on their mandate.

The Liberals gave the agency $35 billion in federal financing to help fund new water, transit and energy projects nationwide by enticing private sector cash to ease the fiscal strain on the federal treasury.

Conservatives and New Democrats have been explicit in their desires to see the agency dismantled if either is elected to govern after voting day on Oct. 21.

The agency's public announcements will cease during the writ period when the campaign officially takes place, giving the bank one month to prove its value to parties and taxpayers.

This week, the bank unveiled its latest investment in an energy project in Richmond, B.C., and Lavallee says there will be more announcements as August rolls on.