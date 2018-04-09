

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Paramedics are responding to a school in North York following reports that two students were injured by tar that fell from the roof.

Toronto Police said that workers were re-tarring the roof at Derrydown Public School, near Keele Street and Finch Avenue, when tar fell on some students.

Police said reports indicate that one student may be seriously injured, but paramedics have not yet confirmed the extent of any injuries.

More to come…