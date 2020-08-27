An inmate who was mistakenly released from Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton was recaptured Thursday after spending 10 days on the lam.

Halton Regional Police say sometime late on Aug. 17, 28-year-old Amritpal Singh Aujla was released in error from the sprawling provincial jail.

Ontario's Attorney General said at the time that Aujla was held on remand at the time of his mistaken release, facing charges of drug possession, possession of stolen goods and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said they conducted a widespread search for Aujla releasing images and clothing descriptions of him.

On Thursday, he was located in North York and arrested.

Officers say Aujla will face new charges in connection with his time outside of jail, but they did not specify what those charges would be.

The Solicitor General's office said at the time it is conducting a full investigation into how Aujla was mistakenly freed.