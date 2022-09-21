

The Canadian Press





Saskatchewan's chief coroner says two public inquests are to be held following a deadly stabbing rampage northeast of Saskatoon earlier this month.

One is to focus on 11 deaths on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon, and the other is to focus on the death of suspect Myles Sanderson in police custody days later.

Chief Coroner Clive Weighill says with the death of Sanderson and a second suspect, his brother Damien Sanderson, there will be no criminal trial and many unanswered questions.

He also says he intends to have all Indigenous people sit on the inquest juries.

Weighill says he expects an inquest could happen in the spring or summer of next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2022.