Spring may have arrived, but Toronto isn't quite done with winter weather yet.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto could see a total snowfall of up to 2 cm Wednesday.

The morning is forecast to see a bit of sun, before getting cloudier around 12 p.m., the agency says. By the afternoon, rain showers will turn to, at times heavy, flurries, it added.

“We looking at a squall line that's going to swing through, [and] some lake effect snow could impact communities after that,” CTV News Toronto’s weather specialist Lyndsay Morrison said Tuesday evening.

Amidst the "intense burst of snow," Morrison warned Torontonians of reduced visibility, strong winds, and plummeting temperatures on Wednesday afternoon going into the evening.

The winter weather could also continue into Thursday and Friday, Morrison said.

“Not only do we have this brief but intense blast of winter coming tomorrow afternoon, but we have another round of active weather for Friday, and it looks like at the end of March it's going to be a soggy note,” she said.

On Thursday, Environment Canada is calling for more flurries and showers in the Greater Toronto Area. Friday is expected to see showers.