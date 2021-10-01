

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Interac Corp. says it has signed a deal to acquire the exclusive rights to SecureKey Technologies Inc.'s digital identification services in Canada.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Interac says SecureKey will help in its building of a national network that will allow people to securely share and verify their identity information digitally.

SecureKey provides digital identification and authentication including the Verified.Me service and Government Sign-In by Verified.Me.

The company also has partnerships with financial institutions and businesses including all of the large Canadian banks.

The deal follows Interac's acquisition of Ottawa-based 2Keys Corp. in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2021.