Interim Police Chief James Ramer has only been on the job for less than five months but he has probably faced at least a years’ worth of challenges in that time.

From the summer protests over racial injustice to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on police operations, Ramer has certainly been busy since being tapped to replace Mark Saunders ahead Canada’s largest police force.

He spoke with CP24 on Thursday about the past year in policing and what is in store for the Toronto Police Service in 2021.

CP24: You took over as interim police chief in July and have presided over the TPS during a time in which COVID-19 has loomed large. How has your year been so far?

Ramer: It has very much been a different year. It has been a very tumultuous year and the pandemic has certainly made it very difficult for our members but I have to say they have done an outstanding job. From the outset, we had a deficiency in PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), we were concerned about the disease spread and we had to look at finding more cars to have officers separated. But I think to this point of time we have actually done a pretty good job. Our people are out there every day. They are still arresting people, they are still engaging with them and doing all the police work they do every other year. They are doing it very diligently despite the difficult circumstances so I am very proud of the work they have been doing.

CP24: Despite your best efforts COVID-19 has certainly impacted the Toronto Police Service. Can you tell us how?

The latest numbers are that there have been 125 members that have come down with COVID and when that happens there is all kinds of cleaning protocols and quite often it leaves a number of people that have to go into isolation. So it is impacting our ability to deploy. But we have done a relatively good job with that and keeping our people healthy. That has been one of the key components and trying to find ways to still do the calls that we need to do and interact with the people we need to interact with and remain safe and ensure the public remains safe as well. It really has been a different environment. That said I am optimistic, I think like many people, that there is some light at the end of the tunnel in 2021 and we can move away from this and get back to normal.

CP24: Right and the Pfizer vaccine is here and the Moderna vaccine is soon coming along. We have heard from the teachers saying that they feel that they should be first in line. What about the Toronto Police Service?

I like what the government has done with the protocols. I think it very much has to be our most vulnerable people (first). I think after that an assessment will be made and I am sure the government and the team they put in place is examining all of that and will make that determination. I suspect that emergency services - ambulance, fire and the police - will be fairly soon in that line as well given the work we are doing and the contact we are having with people.

CP24: You have talked about the challenges of policing in a pandemic and you know we have seen the protests and the anti-maskers out there and there has been a lot of really ramped up situations, like we have never seen when it comes to protests. How much of a concern is that to you?

It is a significant concern and frankly for the life of me I just can’t understand what they are doing. You know you really feel for the businesses and the people that are suffering out there with these circumstances but for these people to do these demonstrations so blatantly I just cant understand it. We will try to enforce the ROA (Reopening Ontario Act) as much as we can trying to keep in mind that people do have a right to demonstrate. But quite frankly this is a significant public safety issue and from my perspective it requires significant enforcement especially for those who are blatantly violating the laws.

CP24: Speaking of enforcement, we are headed into the holidays and we are waiting to see whether there will be more restrictions. How are Toronto police going to enforce those measures over the holidays?

We will be working with the MLS (Municipal Licensing and Standards) officers and the city and we will be accompanying them on calls and where we can and where it is appropriate we will be charging people and we are actually looking to do part three under the provincial offences act where we can and send them directly to court so that hopefully the court will impose more significant penalties. We need to recognize that people are dying because of irresponsible behaviour.

CP24: Looking ahead to next year, I know you are proposing a zero per cent increase to the budget and you are going to have about 100 fewer officers. How are you going to navigate through 2021?

We are going to be doing more and we are not asking for more. We are going to be increasing the number of officers we have in the neighbourhoods, our neighbourhood officer program that is such a valuable program in terms of officers becoming part of the community fabric. We are going to be enhancing our mobile crisis intervention teams operating from 10 hours to 24 hours a day, seven days a week by the end of the the first quarter of 2021 ad we are also going to be piloting a community support worker inside of communications to perhaps handle some calls and hopefully redirect those calls to other agencies so the police do not have to attend. We are also going to be continuing and enhancing our prevention programs and our enforcement strategies with respect to gun and gang violence and I think we have seen some positive outcomes this year because we were at one point trending at about 40 per cent higher and we are currently about 3 per cent less than last year.

CP24: You are serving in an interim capacity until the board selects the next police chief. What do you think are some of the traits that your successor should have?

Effective leaders need to be able to listen and take criticism and talk to the community and listen to people whose lived experience is different than their own. I think it is those kind of insights that are essential to effect meaningful and significant change. So that is probably from my perspective the key ingredient, being able to listen.