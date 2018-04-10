

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Starting today, expect intermittent lane closures on Harbour Street and the new York-Bay-Yonge off-ramp as crews put the finishing touches on the construction project.

The new downtown off-ramp opened in January and today crews will start on the remaining road and streetscaping work on Harbour Street.

The work, which the city says will take place on both the north and south sides of Harbour Street, is expected to be finished by late summer.

“To minimize disruption, only one lane of traffic will be closed at a time on Harbour Street and on the York-Bay-Yonge off-ramp. Work will begin on the south side of Harbour Street and once it is completed, construction will shift to the north side of the street,” the city said in a news release.

For the most part, the city says the construction work will occur at off-peak times from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

There could also be some evening and weekend work, the city says.

A second lane on Harbour Street between York and Bay streets will also be closed intermittently to make way for larger equipment, according to the city.

Once the work in finished, the city says residents will see a new multi-use trail on the south side of Harbour Street, between Lower Simcoe Street and Bay Street. There will also be permanent traffic lights, sidewalks in certain areas, and granite planters as well as new trees and shrubs.