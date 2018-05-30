

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An international student at the University of Toronto has died following a fire at a home in Scarborough’s Highland Creek neighbourhood early this morning.

The fire broke out at a single, detached house on Haida Court, near Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters were called to the area after receiving multiple calls about a structure fire and Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were met with heavy flames and smoke when they arrived on scene.

Three occupants, one female and two males, escaped the fire and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

“One of them actually escaped by jumping out of the second-floor window,” Jessop said.

A fourth occupant, identified as an 18-year-old woman, was later found dead on the second floor of the home.

The name of the victim has not been released.

“It was a significant fire, significant damage. We have structural instability at this time. That’s one of the reasons why we have to leave the deceased in the building at this point until we can make it safe for our crews to safely remove her,” he said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“Toronto Fire Service investigators are on scene right now. They have commenced an investigation into the origin, cause, and circumstances of this fire,” Jessop said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has also been notified.

“We will be working with the OFM and Toronto police certainly over the next day or two as the investigation proceeds,” Jessop added.

Toronto Fire was not able to provide an update on the condition of the three people hospitalized following the blaze.

University of Toronto spokesperson Michael Kurts confirmed that all four of the occupants of the home were international students from China who attend U of T's Scarborough campus. They are believed to be around the same age as the deceased, he said.

“This is obviously a terrible tragedy and the thoughts of the entire campus community are with the students who are affected and the family members,” Kurts said at the scene.

“Right now our focus has been on reaching out, and we have already done this, to the students to offer any assistance that they might require. We’ll continue to be in touch with those students to ensure that they get the support that they need.”

He added that the university is continuing to provide emergency officials with any information and assistance they require.

'We need to know what happened,' fire chief says

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg offered “heartfelt condolences” to the family of the victim and those impacted by the fire.

“This breaks my heart to see this,” Pegg said. “This is a very deep tragedy and we need to know what happened.”

Pegg said it is too early to tell where the fire started in the home and could not comment on whether there were working smoke detectors.

“We won’t know the status of anything to do with smoke alarms or building conditions until the investigation is complete,” he said.

Pegg estimated that Toronto Fire officials will likely be on scene for the next couple of days.

“There is an extraordinary amount of damage to this building,” the fire chief said.

“We have a lot of concerns around structural stability.”

He added that heavy equipment may be required to remove debris.

Pegg commended firefighters for preventing the spread of the fire to adjacent structures.