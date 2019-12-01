

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A busy intersection in the city's Financial District has been shut down due to falling glass.

High winds hit Toronto early Sunday morning and at around 7 a.m., reports began to trickle in about falling glass near King Street West and Yonge Street.

Toronto Fire Services initially said it appeared glass had fallen from the 49th floor of 1 King West but officials later said that it likely fell from a railing on a lower section of the structure.

No injuries have been reported.

The intersection has been shut down as well as the entrance to the subway.

The TTC says the 504 King streetcar is diverting via Spadina Avenue, Queen Street West, and Church Street due to the situation.