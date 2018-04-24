

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One of the ten victims of a fatal van attack in North York on Monday has been identified as an employee of an investment management company in Toronto.

A source confirmed to CP24 that Anne Marie D'Amico is among the 10 people who were killed when the driver of a rental van plowed down pedestrians along a busy stretch of Yonge Street on Monday afternoon.

D'Amico worked at Invesco and in a statement released Tuesday, the company confirmed one of their staff members had been killed in the attack but did not release the employee's name.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those impacted by this tragic event," Invesco Canada President Peter Intraligi said in the written statement.

"I can now confirm that unfortunately one of our employees has succumbed to her injuries. Out of respect for her and her family, we will not be providing any further comments."

Police have not released the ages or genders of the other nine victims.

Sixteen other people were injured following the tragic incident.

A growing memorial has been set up in Olive Square, near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, in honour of those impacted by the tragedy.

Konstantin Goulich, the organizer of the memorial, said the outpouring of support has been “incredible.”

He said people have been coming at all hours of the day and night to leave flowers and write messages of condolences in many different languages.

“I walked out of my building and I saw bodies on the ground and I knew I had to do something. I needed to give people an opportunity to express themselves,” he said.

“My message is that hate will not solve this and we need to basically unite and bring some closure to people.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the victims.

A man arrested in connection with the attack, identified by police as 25-year-old Richmond Hill resident Alek Minassian, is set to appear in court today.