

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A friend of a Toronto woman killed following the deadly van attack in North York on Monday remembers her as a “happy” and “cheerful” person who was an active student leader during her time at Ryerson University.

A source confirmed to CP24 that Anne Marie D'Amico is among the 10 people who were killed when the driver of a rental van plowed down pedestrians along a busy stretch of Yonge Street, near Finch Avenue, on Monday afternoon.

Abdullah Snobar, who met D'Amico when she was a student at Ryerson, said he maintained contact with the victim even after she graduated.

"I had the pleasure working with Anne Marie for a few years while she was a student and even alumni at the university. Anne Marie was honestly one of the most happy, cheerful people you could ever meet, a person that brought an extremely positive attitude to everything that she did," Snobar told CP24 during a Facetime interview on Tuesday.

"This is a very sad moment. A lot of us are grieving around this very unfortunate circumstance and we just want to shed light on her character as an incredible human being, a person that’s all about caring, giving, and uplifting everyone around her."

Most recently D'Amico had been working at Invesco, an investment management company with a Toronto office located near the scene of the attack.

In a statement released Tuesday, the company confirmed one of their staff members had been killed in the incident but did not release the employee's name.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those impacted by this tragic event," Invesco Canada President Peter Intraligi said in the written statement.

"I can now confirm that unfortunately one of our employees has succumbed to her injuries. Out of respect for her and her family, we will not be providing any further comments."

Tennis Canada says D’Amico became an “integral part” of its volunteer team after starting out as a ball girl.

The organization said she was voted “volunteer of the year” in 2016.

“Anne-Marie lived for working at Rogers Cup and seeing her fellow volunteers each summer. The tournament was such a large part of her life and we were so lucky to have her on our team each summer,” Gavin Ziv, vice-president of professional events at Tennis Canada, said in a written statement released Tuesday.

“Her passion for Rogers Cup was contagious and we are honoured to let the world know what an amazing person she was and the great things she did for others.”

Police have not released the ages or genders of the other nine victims killed in the incident or the others who were injured.

A South Korean news agency reported Tuesday that two South Koreans were among those killed on Yonge Street on Monday. Another South Korean was among the injured, the news agency said, citing the South Korean government as its source.

A growing memorial has been set up in Olive Square, near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, in honour of those impacted by the tragedy.

Konstantin Goulich, the organizer of the memorial, said the outpouring of support has been “incredible.”

He said people have been coming at all hours of the day and night to leave flowers and write messages of condolences in many different languages.

“I walked out of my building and I saw bodies on the ground and I knew I had to do something. I needed to give people an opportunity to express themselves,” he said.

“My message is that hate will not solve this and we need to basically unite and bring some closure to people.”

A man arrested in connection with the attack, identified by police as 25-year-old Richmond Hill resident Alek Minassian, was charged Tuesday will 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.