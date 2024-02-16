

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police continue to investigate after a stabbing attack west of Montreal that left two women dead and a third critically injured.

Police have not released the ages of the women who were killed on Thursday in a condo tower in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.

Sgt. Catherine Bernard says a 70-year-old woman was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Bernard says a 44-year-old man was arrested and sent to hospital.

She says the suspect is known to police, but wouldn't say if he was connected to the victims.

Bernard says investigators will speak with the suspect when his condition permits, as well as residents in the building.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.