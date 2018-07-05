

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Investigators have returned to a Leaside property linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, one day after they were seen removing potential evidence from the scene.

Footage captured by the CTV News Toronto chopper on Wednesday afternoon showed officers combing through the ravine behind the Mallory Crescent home before placing some items into a black van similar to one used by the Coroner’s Office.

Police spokesperson Meghan Gray had told CP24 earlier in the day that investigators chose to return to the property, where McArthur reportedly stored landscaping tools, in light of new information. She said that officers will likely be there “over the next several weeks” as they complete further excavation of the site.

Police previously located the dismembered remains of seven men in large planters on the property.

“When that excavation is complete, our investigators will update as to what, if anything, was found on the property," Gray said on Wednesday.

Officers completed their initial search of the Mallory crescent property in February but briefly returned on May 31 with police dogs.

It was following that visit that investigators decided that further excavation was needed.

On Thursday numerous investigators were seen scouring the site. Police dogs were also spotted headed towards the ravine, where the property was discovered yesterday.

Det. Hank Idsingais expected to speak with reporters about the investigation at 9:30 a.m.

McCatrhur is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder.