A busy stretch of Danforth Avenue has reopened following a high-speed, head-on collision late Monday night that injured five people, including three police officers.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Danforth and Jones avenues and resulted in one of the drivers hitting a pole.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Sgt. Andrea Harris, of Toronto police, said one of the motorists involved in the collision was “travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed and then crossed into the westbound lanes.”

“The driver of the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed then fled on foot,” she said.

Police caught up to the suspect down the street, however three officers were injured while arresting that individual, Harris said, adding “one (officer) has significant injuries, but they will be OK.”

The suspect is currently in custody at hospital, where he is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

The other motorist is also in hospital with similar injuries.

The three officers were also transported to hospital.

Early Tuesday morning, police told CP24 that they no not have any further updates on the investigation at this time. They did say that all injuries are minor.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman.