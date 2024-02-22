Investigation involving OPP, U.S. Homeland Security leads to largest gun bust in Ontario's history
Published Thursday, February 22, 2024 8:37AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 22, 2024 10:16AM EST
Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States, including U.S. Homeland Security, has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault rifles in the province’s history.
According to police, 274 illegal firearms were seized as part of the investigation, including 168 in the U.S. and 106 in Ontario.
More to come…