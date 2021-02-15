Investigation requiring bomb experts near Liberty Village 'resolved,' police say
A container used to detonated seized explosives is seen hitched to a TPS pickup truck in Liberty Village on Feb. 15, 2021. (Chopper 24)
Share:
Published Monday, February 15, 2021 12:39PM EST
Police say an investigation requiring explosives experts in the Liberty Village area of Toronto has been resolved and all residents can now return to their homes.
After 11:30 a.m., police were called to the corner of Wellington Street West and Strachan Avenue for an investigation.
Bomb disposal equipment including a mobile explosive ordinance disposal container on a trailer was spotted at the scene.
Vehicles from other units including forensic identification were also spotted at the scene.
Police said that TTC buses were brought in to shelter residents forced to evacuate from nearby homes.
At 1:40 p.m., police issued a tweet saying the issue had been “resolved” without elaborating further, adding that all residents could return to their homes.