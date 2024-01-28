Toronto police’s explosives disposal and K9 units have been called in after an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was damaged in East York.

The incident, which police are calling “suspicious,” happened at a TD Bank location at St. Clair Avenue and O’Connor Drive. The ATM in question is a drive-thru model and is independent from the main bank building.

According to police, a “loud noise” was heard in the area of the bank machine at the time of the incident.

Toronto Fire Service told CP24 that they were called to the scene at 12:42 p.m.

The service said that it has since deployed its hazmat and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives units to assist the police with their investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

The parking lot where the ATM is located has been cordoned off and people are being kept away from the area.

More to come. This is a developing story.