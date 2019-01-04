

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police say are searching for a male suspect who discharged bear spray in an Oshawa mall on Wednesday evening.

Police say that the suspect and another male had attended the Oshawa Centre on King Street West at around 6 p.m. to meet with four other males who they intended to purchase bear spray from.

It is alleged that the group got involved involved in a verbal altercation, at which point the suspect sprayed the four males with the noxious substance before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say that numerous shoppers were affected by the spray but did not require medical treatment.

The victims have not cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

The suspect is described as black, about five-foot-ten and 160 lbs. with cornrows. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured sweater, blue jeans, white running shoes and a red shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ficko of Central East Division at 1 (888) 579-1520 ext. 5200.