A police investigation is underway after a male was fatally shot in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said in a social media post that a male had been injured in a shooting near Gray Street and Casey Drive.

Investigators advised the public to expect an increased police presence in that area.

A short time later, WRPS announced the victim has died.

Several schools in the vicinity, including Grand River Collegiate, Chicopee Hills, Lackner Woods, Stanley Park, St. John Paul and St. Daniel, were temporarily placed in hold and secure due to the investigation.

Police also advised drivers to find an alternate routes.

Very few details have been released about the shooting.

Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking individuals who may have information or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.