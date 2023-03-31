Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a male late Thursday night at a plaza in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said the incident happened in the area of King Street West and Park Road.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details have been released so far about the circumstances behind the shooting.

There is also no information available at this time on possible suspects.

In a social media post shared early Friday morning, the Cash Connections location at 254 King St. W. said one of their workers had been killed in a shooting. The second-hand store/pawn shop is located in the same plaza where gunshots rang out late last night.

“Valued customers, Late last evening one of our employees was shot and killed outside of the store,” Cash Connections wrote on their Facebook page.

“The store will be closed until Monday, April 3rd, at minimum. We will keep everyone updated. All buybacks and layaways due during this time will be extended at no extra charge. Family and staff are grieving and ask for privacy at this time. Anyone with any information, please contact the DRPS Homicide.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact DRPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar.

More to come. This is a developing story.