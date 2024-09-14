Investigation underway after man shot in park in North York
A Toronto police badge and police tape can be seen in this undated file photo.
Published Saturday, September 14, 2024 6:45AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 14, 2024 9:01AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Police said the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. in North York's Coronation Park, near Black Creek and Trethewey drives.
The victim is a man in his 30s with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.