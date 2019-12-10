Investigation underway after naked man found with stab wounds in Oshawa
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 10:01AM EST
An investigation is underway after a naked man was found with multiple stab wounds on a street corner in Oshawa late Monday night.
Police were called to the northwest corner of Simcoe and Bloor streets at around 10:10 p.m. for an unknown trouble call.
Once on scene, officers found a 37-year-old Oshawa man naked and screaming.
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transferred to an area hospital in stable condition. He was then transferred to a Toronto trauma centre for further treatment.
In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said that the male has been uncooperative so far.
They say that a potential crime scene has been located at a house on Lviv Boulevard, though the investigation into how the man sustained his wounds remains ongoing.