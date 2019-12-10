

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An investigation is underway after a naked man was found with multiple stab wounds on a street corner in Oshawa late Monday night.

Police were called to the northwest corner of Simcoe and Bloor streets at around 10:10 p.m. for an unknown trouble call.

Once on scene, officers found a 37-year-old Oshawa man naked and screaming.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transferred to an area hospital in stable condition. He was then transferred to a Toronto trauma centre for further treatment.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said that the male has been uncooperative so far.

They say that a potential crime scene has been located at a house on Lviv Boulevard, though the investigation into how the man sustained his wounds remains ongoing.