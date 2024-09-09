An investigation is underway after a man died after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in North York on Monday morning.

The collision occurred near Steeles Avenue West and Klondike Drive, just west of Weston Road.

Toronto polcie said they were called to that area at 6:13 a.m. for reports of a personal injury collision.

In a news release, police said that a 51-year-old man was crossing Steeles Avenue West on foot from the south side to the north side when he was struck by a 51-year-old woman who was driving a vehicle eastbound on Steeles Avenue West.

They said that the pedestrian was taken to a local trauma centre where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

Traffic Services is investigating.

Area residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, are asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.