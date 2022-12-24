An investigation is underway following an explosion at a house in Toronto's west end.

The incident happened in the Oakwood Village area at 171 Cedric Ave., just south of Vaughan Road and east of Oakwood Avenue.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and an investigation into the origin, cause, and circumstances of this explosion will be initiated, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said in a tweet posted shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Our @Toronto_Fire Fire Investigations team is on the scene at 171 Cedric Avenue. @ONFireMarshal have been notified and an investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this explosion will be initiated. Thankful for no injuries and quick suppression by our crews. pic.twitter.com/A4ShwBNgC8 — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) December 24, 2022

He said no one was injured in the fire, which firefighters quickly suppressed.