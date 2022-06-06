Investigators are continuing to piece through the rubble at a townhouse complex in Mississauga that was heavily damaged by fire over the weekend.

Crews were called to the three-storey multi-unit residence at 2869 Battleford Road just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi tells CP24 that by the time firefighters were on scene the blaze had already “moved into the attic” of the building, complicating fire suppression efforts.

“Because of the wind yesterday, it was able to travel very quickly through that communal area. It's very difficult for firefighters to be fighting fires in those sorts of conditions because what they're doing is they're going into multiple units, they're trying to pull the ceiling down and they're basically chasing that fire and trying to extinguish it,” she said. “Eventually the fire did go through the roof area so then it was able to travel over the fire stops (in the attic). The fire stops obviously slowed the fire down but did not stop it.”

Rizzi said that a total of 36 units in the complex sustained fire, smoke and or water damage, including a dozen units on the third floor that were heavily damaged.

She said that so far a total of nine families, many of whom didn’t have insurance, are receiving help from the Canadian Red Cross with temporary accommodations, as well as other supports.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire remains ongoing.

“Today we have the Ontario Fire Marshal (on site). We also have two or three of our own investigators going through, they're going to determine the origin and cause of the fire. This investigation will take us several days so we will be on site for several days,” Rizzi said. “Once the investigation has concluded, we will then turn the property over to the property development firm and then they'll be responsible for communicating next steps to the residents.”

One firefighter was injured as a result of the fire, though no injuries were reported amongst residents.