

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The next-of-kin of a 58-year-old woman, who was fatally struck by a garbage truck downtown last week, has been located after her identity and photograph were released by investigators.

Hang Vo was reportedly sleeping in a laneway in the area of University Avenue and Adelaide Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 when she was hit by a garbage truck that was reversing at the time.

Police released the victim’s name and age on Friday in the hopes of notifying a family member or friend of hers about the incident, but were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, investigators then released an image of the woman. One day later, officers said they were able to locate Vo’s next-of-kin.

Police previously said Vo, of no fixed address, was known to utilize various shelters throughout the city of Toronto.