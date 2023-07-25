Investigators on scene following Cabbagetown shooting
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2023 1:37PM EDT
Police are investigating following a daytime shooting near the intersection of Shuter and Sherbourne streets.
Investigators say the shooting occurred just before 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say shots were heard in a nearby parking lot. When first responders arrived on the scene, they located a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
No suspect information has been released. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police.