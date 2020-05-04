

Katherine DeClerq , CP24.com





Investigators have identified the type of vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Mississauga Road in the early morning of May 2 after a motorist discovered an injured cyclist on the road.

Paramedics attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has since been identified by police as 32-year-old Colin Fisher, of Brampton.

At the time, police said that the cyclist was heading east on Bovaird Drive when he was struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene. Investigators believe the incident occurred sometime between 11:40 p.m. on May 1 and 12:05 a.m. on May 2.

On Monday, Peel Regional Police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be an older model, black, two-tone F150 truck. They released a photograph of the type of vehicle and urged the suspect to contact a lawyer and turn themselves in to the authorities.

Police are also asking anyone who may have been in the area and who may have dashboard camera footage to reach out to investigators or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.