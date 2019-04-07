

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Investigators are working to determine if two incidents of gunfire that took place just minutes apart in Brampton on Sunday night are connected.

Gunfire was first reported to be heard in the area of Centre Street and Williams Parkway at 8:06 p.m. before sounds of gunshots were also reported at 8:11 p.m. near Hurontario Steet and Sandalwood Parkway.

The two intersections are about three to four kilometres from one another.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

“Once our officers arrived on scene (at Centre Street and Williams Parkway) they did locate evidence that confirmed that gunshots were fired at this location,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 on Sunday night. “At this point, officers from our forensics identification unit are on scene and they are collecting evidence.”

“Shortly afterwards we had a second call for another report of shots that were fired.”

Mooken said investigators are working to determine if the two incidents are related, noting that it is still very early in the investigation.

“As part of this investigation we are appealing for any witnesses, anyone who was driving in the area with dash camera footage, anyone in a neighbouring home with surveillance cameras or any other witnesses to contact investigators or provide any information through Crime Stoppers,” he said.

No suspect information has been released in connection with the two shootings.

Roads remain blocked off as the matters are investigated by officers.