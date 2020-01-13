Iran's co-operation in crash probe 'encouraging,' TSB chair says
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo, rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iran on Friday denied Western allegations that one of its own missiles downed a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran, and called on the U.S. and Canada to share any information they have on the crash, which killed all 176 people on board. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 13, 2020 1:41PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 13, 2020 2:59PM EST
OTTAWA - The head of the Transportation Safety Board says Canadian investigators have left Turkey for Iran to probe the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines plane last week.
TSB investigators are seeking access to the plane's flight data recorders, known as the "black boxes," to help with the work being led by Iran's civil aviation authority.
The chair of the Canadian investigation body says Iran has been exceeding international requirements for such investigations.
Kathy Fox says she expects Canadian investigators will have access to the crash site outside Tehran and to the remains of the plane, which are being reconstructed elsewhere.
She calls Iran's level of co-operation encouraging.
Iran admitted over the weekend that one of its own missiles took down the Boeing 737-800, but called it a horrible mistake.