Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says Iran’s final report on the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 is “incomplete” and doesn’t explain the events leading up to the tragic incident.

On Thursday morning, the TSB provided its insight into the final report released by Iran yesterday, more than a year after the crash.

On Jan. 8, 2020, two Iranian anti-aircraft missiles shot down the passenger plane minutes after it took off from Tehran for Kyiv, Ukraine.

All 176 people on board were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent residents and dozens of others who were heading to Canada. Citizens from Britain, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Sweden were also killed in the crash.

TSB Chair Kathy Fox said the report by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization “falls short” of describing the events that led to the aircraft being shot down.

“We believe that the final report issued by Iran yesterday is incomplete, it raises more questions than it answers. It does provide some basic information about the factors that led to the military shoot-down of PS752 but it falls short of answering many of the detailed questions, the underlying factors that cause that,” Fox said during a press conference in Ottawa.

Iran’s final report blames “human error” and says its Revolutionary Guard fired two surface-to-air missiles after accidentally thinking the passenger plane was a “hostile target.” The report says the operator did not get approval from superiors as required before opening fire.

“Iran's final report concludes that PS752 was shot down because an air defense unit mistook the Boeing 737 as a threat. This misidentification reportedly occurred because of a misalignment of the missile launcher’s radar,” Fox said.

Iran initially denied responsibility for the crash, but three days later said the jetliner was shot down after being mistaken for a missile or an enemy aircraft amid heightened tensions with the U.S.

The crash happened hours after Iran launched missiles into Iraq at two American military bases in retaliation for the U.S. killing a top Iranian general near the Baghdad airport by order of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

The TSB had no jurisdiction to lead or conduct a parallel probe into the crash of Flight 752 but was heavily involved with assisting Iran in the investigation. As a result, the TSB was not allowed to listen to the cockpit voice recorder or directly access the flight data recordings.

The TSB said Iran’s report doesn’t answer key questions, including what the sequence of events was that led to the missiles being shot, the basis for keeping Iran’s airspace open during a period of heightened military alert and why civilian airlines continued to take off following Iran’s missile launch into Iraq.

“The report does not provide detailed information regarding how the misalignment [of the missile launcher’s radar] occurred, nor what steps were taken to ensure it was properly calibrated, nor anything about the missile operator’s training, experience or proficiency, nor about how or why the required communications with central military command were either not followed or not successful,” Fox said.

Following Iran’s attack on the Iraqi bases, the report said Iran gradually cleared air traffic from using certain air routes and required military approval for aircraft’s departure from civil airports but did not completely close its airspace to civilian planes.

In addition, Iran did not publish any notices to warn aircraft operators about these hazards until after Flight 752 was shot down.

Fox said Iran should have investigated the military’s actions that led to the missiles being launched and that she doesn’t “accept the premise” that Iran could not do that.

“I acknowledge that it would be very challenging for any state to investigate its own military activities in such a case, but I think it's important for public confidence in the findings of the report to delve into those areas so that there can be confidence that if it was in fact an error that it won't happen again.”

She added that the report does not clearly identify actions the military has taken to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again

“The report indicates that some unspecified safety actions have since been taken by the military, to reduce the risk of this happening again. However, the lack of details, means we can't confirm that these actions will actually reduce the risks to civil aviation operations within Iran's airspace,” she said.

In response to the tragedy and others before it, Transport Canada is currently leading an initiative called Safer Skies to improve air travel worldwide by addressing gaps in the way the civil aviation sector deals with conflict zones.

-With files from The Canadian Press.