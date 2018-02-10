

The Canadian Press





TEHRAN, Iran -- An Iranian-Canadian professor has died in prison in Iran, according to media reports and the social media accounts of his musician son.

Kavous Seyed-Emami, a professor of sociology at Imam Sadiq University in Tehran, was arrested last month, according to his son, who goes by the stage name King Raam.

In a post on Twitter and Instagram, Raam calls the news of his father's death "impossible to fathom."

He says his mother, Maryam, was told on Friday that Kavous had taken his own life.

In an email statement to The Canadian Press, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada says the department is "aware of these reports."

Natasha Nystrom says consular officials in Turkey are "working to gather additional information and are providing assistance to the family of the Canadian citizen."