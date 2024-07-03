

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.

Simon Harris today described Neno Dolmajian's death in Dublin as "reprehensible" and "horrific" and told parliament the death is now being investigated as a murder.

Ireland's national police confirmed Tuesday that a man in his 40s had died in hospital after an assault involving several individuals that occurred on O'Connell St. and Cathal Brugha St. in the early hours of June 23.

They said four men have been arrested in connection with the incident and two of them have been charged.

Police did not identify the victim, who has been named by politicians and media outlets and described as a 41-year-old Canadian tourist.

Opposition leader Mary Lou McDonald said Dolmajian died in hospital "with his parents and sister at his bedside," and challenged Harris to do more about anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and gang activity in Dublin's city centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.