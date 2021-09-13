A series of anti-vaccine protests are expected to take place across the country today – including one outside a downtown hospital – despite pleas from Mayor John Tory urging organizers to reconsider their “irresponsible” and “destructive” decision to demonstrate outside healthcare facilities.

An organization calling itself Canadian Frontline Nurses has organized “silent vigils” for all 10 provinces as a way to protest vaccine mandates and other public health measures.

The group says that they want to “stand together for informed consent and medical freedoms.”

But their decision to protest outside hospitals has drawn widespread condemnation from public officials and healthcare representatives, including Tory.

“I think these demonstrations are irresponsible, they are misdirected and they are abusive. Where do we get off making the very people who are going to provide healthcare to those who are sick the victims of a political argument?” the mayor said following a press conference on Monday morning. “Who is going to look after any of these people that are protesting if they get sick? It is the very same people inside that hospital building who they are obstructing from going to work and abusing. It is just beyond comprehension.”

Tory said that he has spoken with Interim Police Chief James Ramer and has been assured that police will be keeping a “very close eye” on today’s demonstrations to ensure those present don’t block access to the hospital or “obstruct people just trying to do their work.”

He also said that he has asked whether there is anything that can be done “at the city level to try to provide a protective zone around hospitals.”

“I just find it completely unacceptable. There is no other word for it. And I think the more we can do to provide a clear line that you can’t go beyond in obstructing or otherwise harassing people who work in hospitals the better,” he said.

Second time this month that a hospital has been targeted

Earlier this month hundreds of demonstrators blocked traffic outside Toronto General Hospital as they protested vaccine mandates and shared misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

Following that protest the Ontario Medical Association issued a statement accusing the demonstrators of “inflicting moral injury on health care workers who are working tirelessly on the frontlines caring for patients sick and dying from this dangerous virus.”

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath also vowed to bring forward legislation to create “public health safety zones” in an effort to reduce harassment outside hospitals, though the legislature is not schedule to sit until October.

“It is kind of ridiculous. People are free to protest whatever they like. But if you are going to start causing a huge commotion outside an hospital you really have to rethink what you are doing,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who is an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital, told CP24 on Monday morning. “It is going to intimidate healthcare workers and we have already hear about people that are not going to come into work today because of this.”

Toronto police have said that they will be present at today’s protest and that they will lay charges if hospital operations and public safety is “disrupted in any way.”