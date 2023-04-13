

The Associated Press





Brock Nelson scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Wednesday night to wrap up a playoff spot.

The Islanders are awaiting the outcome of the Florida Panthers-Carolina Hurricanes game on Thursday to determine their first-round opponent.

Hudson Fasching and Anders Lee also scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 16 saves to close out the regular season.

Rem Pitlick and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal.

STARS 5, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored twice, Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist and Dallas beat St. Louis to take the Central Division lead.

Dallas moved ahead of idle Colorado for the top spot in the Central with 106 points. Colorado has 105 points, but has two games left to one at home against St. Louis on Thursday night for the Stars.

Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas and Scott Wedgewood made 16 saves. The Stars finished with 25 road victories to tie the franchise record set in 2005-06.

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist for St. Louis. Jakub Vrana also scored and Joel Hofer made 32 saves.

FLAMES 3, SHARKS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Defenseman Nikita Zadorov had his first career hat trick and Calgary ended a disappointing season with a victory over San Jose.

Calgary finished fifth in the Pacific at 38-27-17 and 93 points, a year after winning the division with 111. The Flames have missed the playoffs in nine of their last 14 seasons and made the postseason in consecutive years just once in that span.

Dustin Wolf made 23 saves for the Flames in his NHL debut. From Gilroy, California, the 21-year-old Wolf was recalled from the Calgary Wranglers, where he leads the American Hockey League with 41 victories.

Noah Gregor scored for San Jose and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 46 shots. The Sharks will miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season.