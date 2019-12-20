

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 10-year-old boy did not need a cape to save his friend who slipped into the icy waters of Lake Ontario in Hamilton on Thursday evening.

Hamilton police said the two boys wandered out to the docks on the east side of the Hamilton Bay Sailing Club just before 6:30 p.m. when one of them fell into the water.

Const. Ben Rushton of the Marine Service Unit said officers were patrolling the area when they observed a boy reaching into the water.

When officers realized the boy was holding onto another boy, they quickly rushed to help them, Rushton said.

Alex Neto and his best friend Lucas Snelling said they were wandering near the waters after exploring a nearby forest.

Neto said Snelling, who was sitting at the edge of the dock, tried to stand up when he slipped into the water, breaking through the ice.

Snelling said he quickly turned around and grabbed the edges of the dock to push himself up.

“Since he is heavier than him, I can’t pick him up so I just grabbed him by the hands to try to carry him to the shallow land,” said Neto.

Snelling said police showed up in a blink of an eye.

“We were really happy when we saw the police,” said Neto, adding that his friend could have died if officers had not come.

He said they hugged each other after they were rescued.

Snelling said they were taken to a police station where they were checked by paramedics.

“It felt like a miracle,” he said.

The boys said they felt like their friend who passed away two years ago was watching over them.

“It just felt like there was a guardian angel looking over us,” said Snelling.

Both their parents are happy that they are safe. Snelling said he has been grounded due to the incident.

The boys, who are planning to spend Christmas together, said they will never go near the lake again, especially in the winter.

Police remind public to stay away from icy surfaces

Rushton said Snelling was fortunate that Neto was there to save him.

“There’d be a cold shock response. So he could be potentially gasping for air. And then he’d deal with issues with the cold water, losing his motor skills,” he said.

Rushton said it is a testament to their friendship and Neto’s bravery.

The boys were also lucky that the police were at the right place and at the right time, he said.

Police are advising the public to avoid going near open bodies of water as the ice conditions are unpredictable and it is unsafe.

They have released several tips about staying safe before venturing onto icy surfaces.