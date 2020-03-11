

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A six-year-old girl who fell from an apartment tower balcony in North York on Tuesday afternoon managed to survive the fall with only a broken pelvis.

The scary incident happened at a high-rise building located on Jane Street south of Finch Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police have said that they believed the child fell from a 12th floor balcony.

She was initially rushed to hospital in “possibly life-threatening condition.

On Wednesday police confirmed that while she sustained a broken pelvis, her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Police say that they believe that her fall may have broken by the top of a garbage bin, which would partly explain her recovery.

"It is miracle," Bill Micallef, who also lives on the 12th floor, told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday. "Even from the fifth floor you [could] die, never mind 12."

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident but do not believe there is any criminality involved at this point.

On Wednesday, officers were back at the building collecting and reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses.

Neighbours have previously told CTV News Toronto that the little girl moved to Canada from Vietnam with her family about a year ago.