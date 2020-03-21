The city's top doctor says it is critical that all returning March break travellers to self-isolate for two weeks as Toronto sees more cases of community transmission.

"At this time, my message to returning travellers is to stay home for 14 days even if you don't have symptoms of illness. It's critical to protect yourself, your family, and your community," Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, said.

Health officials are anticipating an influx of returning travellers this week.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's top doctor, said he is concerned with the number of people returning to Ontario who might have been infected from other countries.

He said everyone needs to be vigilant.

"This weekend, going early next week is an important one. We want to monitor how we're doing. And mostly how well everybody is staying to the task of social distancing," Williams said.

As of Saturday afternoon, Toronto's total COVID-19 cases stands at 193, 32 more cases than the city reported Friday. Of those, ten are in hospital.

"Staying at home, keeping your distance from as many people as possible helps to protect those providing essential and critical services. It helps them to keep healthy so that they can do their jobs so that our city can run safely," de Villa said.

City putting social distancing signage

The city said it is putting up signage in parks, playgrounds and other city facilities to promote social distancing and proper handwashing.

"These are the things that I think we can do, uh, to try to create that balance so that people do have that opportunity. Kids need to get outside. It's good to expend some physical energy, good to get some physical activity.

"How to do that as safely as possible is, is where we're trying to move people towards," de Villa said.

De Villa is also encouraging business owners to reinforce the message of social distancing. It comes a day after dozens line up outside EB Games stores for a video game launch.

She said she recognizes changing behaviour is difficult, but businesses have a vital role to play in stopping the spread of the virus.

"So I would encourage businesses to make it easy for people to keep that six-foot distance. Putting tape on the ground showing what six feet apart looks like is one very simple measure that can be done to support people in doing the right thing," she said.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said they would investigate people and businesses that fail to comply with provincial emergency orders and will report to police if necessary.'

"As these are very serious, an individual found guilty of violating these orders is subject to a fine of up to $100,000 and imprisonment of up to one year.

"A director or officer of a corporation who is found guilty of violating these orders is subject to a fine of up to $500,000 and imprisonment of up to one year. A corporation who is found guilty of violating these orders is subject to a fine of up to $10 million," Pegg said.

He said everyone needs to comply with provincial orders and heed the advice by public health.

"Action will be taken when warranted and required, but I truly hope that this is not required."

Ontario Provincial Police said they would be cracking down on people and businesses found to be breaking new rules that limit certain services and gatherings of 50 people or more amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario Provincial Police said they would be cracking down on people and businesses found to be breaking new rules that limit certain services and gatherings of 50 people or more amid the COVID-19 pandemic.