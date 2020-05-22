

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 25-storey high-rise in Willowdale lost power overnight as crews battled a stubborn hydro vault fire in its parking garage.

Firefighters were dispatched to the building on Sheppard Avenue east of Yonge Street at around 9 p.m. after its alarms started going off.

Once on scene, firefighters encountered heavy smoke coming from a hydro vault located underground.

While crews battled that fire the building also lost power, leaving residents who were told to shelter-in-place in the dark.

“It is dangerous because the sprinklers were going off in a room full of electricity plus we didn’t have any lights in the building and the evac (intercom) system was down until we got a back-up generator running,” Acting Deputy Chief Danny MacIsaac told CP24 at the scene. “There was also a challenge in dealing with all the tenants. A lot of them were coming down the stairwell.”

MacIsaac said that smoke from the fire eventually migrated up to the top floor of the building through a stairwell.

He said that crews would remain on scene all night doing a fire watch.

Toronto Fire Services investigators will be looking into the cause and origin of the fire, he said.